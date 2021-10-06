Last Thursday afternoon, September 30, there was a wonderful turnout for the dedication of the new Estes Park Women’s Monument!
The event was hosted by Ron Wilcocks and featured remarks by Woman’s Club members Judi Cunningham and Judy Schaffer, Town Administrator Travis Machalek, Mayor Wendy Koenig, Kim Redd, Senior Constituent Advocate for Congressman Joe Neguse and James Thompson, Senator Michael Bennett’s Northern Colorado Regional Director. From the state and county, State Senator District 15 Rob Woodward and Larimer County Commissioners Jody Shaddock-McNally and Kristin Stephens and Larimer County Assessor Bob Overbeck were also invited to speak. Artist Jane DeDecker’s remarks were welcomed by all, followed by words from the Arapaho Nation, Fred Mosqueda.
Sculptor Jane DeDecker created this amazing piece of art which celebrates and honors women’s contributions to the history and growth of our mountain town. The new monument is located near the intersection of E. Elkhorn Ave. and Riverside Dr., just west of the Casa Grande Mexican restaurant.
Stop by and see this beautiful new monument!
