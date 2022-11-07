By: Laurie Button
The Estes Park Veterans Monument Committee and American Legion Post 119 invite the community and guests to attend a ceremony at the Monument on Veterans Day—Friday, Nov. 11th. The event will honor all military veterans past and present and will begin at 3 p.m. The Monument is located along the river immediately west of the Visitor Center on Big Thompson Avenue.
During the ceremony, two additional plaques will be dedicated. The first will honor the contributions of Laverne Mertz who was the inspiration behind the Monument. It was constructed and dedicated in 2017. Mertz served with the U.S. Navy during World War II and participated in the battle at Iwo Jima. He passed away in 2020.
The second plaque will recognize the U.S. Space Force (USSF) which was established when the National Defense Authorization Act was signed into law on Dec. 20, 2019. The legislation created the first new branch of the American armed services in seventy-three years. The USSF was deemed necessary because space is an ever-growing matter of national security. It became clear there is a need for a branch of the military focused solely on the space domain.
For the last sixty years, opportunities offered by space have become essential to the way the country’s military conducts its operations. The same is true for the average American, with space woven into the fabric of daily life. Satellites connect people across the globe, monitor weather patterns, provide television broadcasts and GPS navigation services, enable international commerce, synchronize cell phone networks, allow us to surf the web, and enable first responders to communicate with each other. And that’s just the beginning.
Access and freedom to operate in space are essential to national security and economic prosperity. However, the domain is no longer free from conflict. Potential adversaries are seeking ways to restrict U.S. access to the space capabilities fundamental to warfare and our modern way of life. The array of threats, both on Earth and in orbit, continue to grow in scope, scale, and complexity.
Today, members of the USSF protect and defend American interests and ensure our forces, allies, and the world, never experience a day without access to space. They serve across the globe, working to design, acquire, field test, operate, and protect the critical space systems both the United States and the world rely upon.
Initially, the USSF will be composed of uniformed and civilian personnel conducting and supporting operations as part of Air Force Space Command. Eventually, units and personnel from other parts of the U.S. Air Force will transfer into the USSF.
The USSF Headquarters and Office of the Chief of Space Operations are in the Pentagon, alongside the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force.
