In a few short months, this beautiful snow that is blanketing the Rockies will flow as meltwater into the Estes Valley via the Big Thompson River, Fall River, Black Canyon Creek, and Fish Creek. These are the main tributaries of the Estes Valley and the primary focus of the Estes Valley Watershed Coalition. Who is the Estes Valley Watershed Coalition? The Estes Valley Watershed Coalition (EVWC) formed after the 2013 flood to help restore the damage created by the floodwaters. With over $4.5M from State and local grants, private donations, and in-kind volunteering hours our organization managed 15 critical restoration projects throughout our valley. Fast forward to today, EVWC is currently focused on six projects and initiatives in the Estes Valley that are assisted by Colorado funding organizations such as Northern Water, Colorado Water Conservation Board, the Bureau of Reclamation, and private donors. While the 10-member volunteer board (www.evwatershed.org/board-and-staff) and one contract employee may make the EVWC one of the smaller non-profits based in Estes Park, it has a tremendous impact on our community.
Now that much of the work to repair the flood damage has been completed, EVWC is focusing more broadly on watershed health. While a watershed is defined as the entire area that drains water from the mountains, practically speaking, the Estes Valley Watershed is the area just north and east of Rocky Mountain National Park, the area south of Devil’s Gulch Road, east of The Olympia Dam at Lake Estes and north of the Twin Sisters area. You can see on the map that we, EVWC, are focused on the area inside the GREEN outline.
Wildfires, which we have experienced, are not only extremely destructive to forests, but also add ash and debris to streams and rivers, in other words, our water supply. Nearly all the water flowing through Lake Estes supports the Front Range communities and agricultural lands beyond. It is easy to see that protecting forests from wildfire is important in making sure that the drinking water of downstream communities is safe to drink. That is why the Estes Valley Watershed coalition is working on several forest health and wildfire mitigation projects. One such project is above Marys Lake area where we are working with forest experts to protect life, property, the open water supply and infrastructure.
Because wildlife is an integral part of any watershed, EVWC is also involved at protecting and preserving the wildlife of the Estes Valley. We are working to help beavers recolonize Fish Creek and the Wandering Wildlife Society (the outreach group of the EVWC) has monthly talks that help inform members about important topics in the valley. You might also see Wandering Wildlife Society/EVWC volunteers at Lake Estes in their orange vests during the elk calving and rut seasons as they help educate residents and visitors about elk behavior and on safe wildlife viewing. The Wandering Wildlife Society/EVWC also support and protect wildlife by hosting clean-up events that help remove discarded fishing line from around Lake Estes so that waterfowl don’t become entangled.
The mission of the Estes Valley Watershed Coalition is simple. We work to protect and improve the waters, forests, and wildlife of the Estes Valley Watershed. We are YOUR local watershed coalition. You’ve probably driven by many of our completed and ongoing projects and seen how restoring and improving the watershed improves the entire valley. To learn more about our projects go to:
www.evwatershed.org/projects. To learn how you can become involved visit: www.evwatershed.org/volunteer. To join us in helping the wildlife of the Estes Valley, become a member of our Wandering Wildlife Society
www.evwatershed.org/wws. And most of all, thank you for your past and continued support as we work to create a healthy and vibrant community in the Estes Valley Watershed.
