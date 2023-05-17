At its regular meeting April 25, the Estes Park Town Board held interviews with individuals who submitted a letter of interest to fill a vacancy on the board, and voted to appoint Frank Lancaster. Frank Lancaster will fill the vacancy left by the passing of former Mayor Pro Tem Scott Webermeier, through the next regular Municipal Election on April 2, 2024. Mr. Lancaster will take the oath of office at the board’s next regular meeting Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m.
As a statutory community, the Town of Estes Park is required to follow the guidelines outlined in state statute when faced with the need to fill a vacant board position. The board must either appoint an individual or set an election within 60 days from the date of the vacancy to fill the position until the next election. If the Board does not take action within 60 days, an election must be set to fill the vacancy. The Board selected to fill the vacancy by appointment due to the limited term of the position and the cost of an election.
For more information, please contact the Town Clerk’s office at 970-577-4777 or townclerk@estes.org.
