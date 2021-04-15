At the April 13 Estes Park Town Board meeting, Mayor Wendy Koenig read a proclamation in honor of the Town's volunteers. The proclamation declares April 18-24, 2021 as Volunteer Recognition Week in Estes Park. In 2020, 180 volunteers gave 4,981 hours to the Town of Estes Park through service on boards, commissions, programs, services and events -- a value of $126,666.83 that volunteers gave back to the community.
Mayor proclaims April 18-24, 2021 as Volunteer Recognition Week in Estes Park
