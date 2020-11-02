The Cameron Peak Fire officials have lifted all mandatory and all voluntary evacuations for the Cameron Peak fire and the Thompson Zone of the East Troublesome fire. All residents and business occupants that were under evacuations for both fires may now return to their homes and businesses with no restrictions.
