Part four of a special five part series covering the 2013 Flood Event.
The days immediately following this flood officially declared a national disaster, Estes Park locals began to rally together to help lift the spirits of everyone affected. Each and every individual, family and business went through this tragedy with their own experiences and burdens.
In the “no flush zone,” it was very difficult to walk blocks away on cold windy nights just to use the port-a-potties, yet a porta-potty decorating contest was very well received!
The historic Stanley Hotel never anticipated the overwhelming attendance when they graciously offered to have the three Rotary Clubs in town host a much needed community gathering September 27th. People needed to talk to their friends and neighbors to exchanged experiences and everyone asked the most important question to date, “Can you flush?” Music was provided by the local popular band Amplified Souls who helped calmed many a trouble soul that night. Proceeds from this event benefitted flood relief.
Volleyball enthusiasts eagerly dove into the idea of Flood Mud Volleyball fundraiser. (September 20th this month is the second annual fundraising event).
Kind-hearted food suppliers stepped up to the plate when business leaders told them that the annual expense of Halloween candy might be a burden to downtown businesses at this time. Suppliers showed up with truck loads of candy. Pallets of canned food was also donated to help those in need.
The term “Mountain Strong” was introduced, and the iconic design captured everyone’s enthusiasm. The logo is still very popular and is seen frequently displayed on apparel, on vehicles and in business windows. The design has been used for fundraising for flood relief and thousands of dollars have been dispersed.
Embracing the very popular theme Mountain Strong, Mayor Pinkham and Frank Lancaster presented the State of Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper with his very own t-shirt as thanks for being so helpful to this Estes Park community.
