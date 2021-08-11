The $10,000 Grand Prize Autumn Gold Raffle drawing will take place during the Autumn Gold Festival on Sunday, September 26 around 4:00 p.m. in Bond Park. You do not need to be present to win. You just need to purchase a Raffle ticket for $100 from any Sunrise Rotarian or from Leslie Glover at Les_glo@msn.com. When we receive your request and payment, a ticket will be sent to you or hand-delivered.
Sunrise Rotary printed only 300 raffle tickets, so you have a 1 in 300 chance of winning the $10,000 Grand prize, the $2,500 second prize or other cash prizes.
All proceeds go directly to scholarships for promising Estes Park High School graduates, Community grants for local non-profit organizations and other rotary projects.
This year’s Autumn Gold Festival (September 25 & 26) will feature 5 award-winning, Front Range bands, a classic car show with a People’s Choice Award trophy presented on each day of the festival to the favorite car, a bounce house, grilled brats, refreshing beer and much more. Admission is free!
Check out the Autumn Gold Festival website page (www.estesparkautumngold.com) to learn more.
Depending upon the success of its fundraisers, the Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary Club awards around $15,000 in EPHS scholarships and $25,000 in community grants every year. Sunrise Rotary longs to do more for the community, especially since there is ever-increasing need among the residents.
Please join us in Bond Park on the last weekend in September and purchase your winning raffle ticket today!
