Early evening on Tuesday, February 23rd, the call came. A well-practiced female voice, identified herself as being with Salud Family Clinic in Estes Park. She sought some confirming information from Roger and me. Then, satisfied with our answers, she requested we select a time from several options, to come be vaccinated the following Thursday.
Moments after ending the call with the woman from Salud, I called my daughter in Maryland. She explained that after getting the second shot in late March and allowing for an appropriate wait time, Roger and I would, by the end of April have immunity.
My daughter, having already been vaccinated (due to her position at work) then said, “Mom with us all vaccinated, how about I come to Estes to celebrate your birthday in May?"
Having been almost a year since we were last together, I tearfully said yes. Then joyfully gave myself permission to think about how wonderful it will be to give her a great big hug.
When the call was over, Roger and I, much to our surprise, became uncharacteristically animated. Giddily we talked about favorite activities-- beyond family, birthdays and hugs--that we’d put off doing due to the pandemic, but hopefully would soon do again. In our minds, the doors of possibilities had been flung open. Our thoughts turned to travelling, adventure, public gatherings, meals with friends, watching movies at the theatre, on and on.
On Thursday, Roger and I dutifully wearing masks, excitedly arrived at Salud a few minutes early for our appointments. After completing the perfunctory paperwork, we waited for our turn to be vaccinated. I couldn’t help but notice that conversations occurring among the other people at
Salud to be vaccinated—across appropriate social distances— tended to revolve around a generalized anticipation of freedom from uncertainty and fear that immunity to COVID-19 might possibly afford. In some conversations, people mentioned getting together with family and friends. In others the talk was about going out to restaurants, attending church, travelling. Once again having tourists come to Estes Park and local businesses thriving. I thought about the way that the hopes and aspirations being expressed here at Salud, mirrored the conversations townspeople have been having with me and me with Roger.
When my turn came, I was put in a private room. Sitting there, shoulder bare, ready to be jabbed with a syringe full of vaccine, I paused to pray. Please, oh please science miraculously prevail over the death, sickness, fears and isolation the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought on Estes Park and the world. May better days be ahead for us, and lives be full and healthy once again.
On the way home, riding in the car with Roger I reflected on the conversations I’d heard. I began thinking about what a post-pandemic Estes Park might be like. Of days full of hope, opportunity and possibility. In which people would be productive and joyfully engaged. I continue to think this way and encourage you to do the same. The time for turning such thoughts to action is rapidly approaching. When it arrives, I plan to be ready. Do you?
