Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Light snow this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. High 18F. E winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 10F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.