Lee Upham is this year’s winner of the photo contest for the 2023 Rotary Friendship Card design. A retired wildlife biologist, Lee enjoys spending time photographing wildlife, birdwatching, and hiking with his wife Evelyn. They spend as much time as possible at their cabin in Estes Park.
“The herd of bull elk on the tundra photo was taken with a Canon telephoto lens (400mm) in mid-summer along the Trail Ridge Road in RMNP,” stated Upham. “I have taken many photos of elk, but seeing this group of antlered bulls in velvet, just lounging around midday, was a great photo opportunity.”
The winning photo was selected from 152 entries. “I'm very excited and pleased that my photo was selected. The scenic areas surrounding Estes Park and the wildlife in RMNP are exceptional,” he added.
Upham will receive photo credit and two Friendship Cards. The 2023 Friendship Card will be available for purchase in early December at various locations around Estes Park. The $10 discount card will be honored at participating local businesses, which offer discounts on food and drink, shopping, entertainment and services.
Friendship Card holders need to show their card at the businesses in order to receive discounts. Certain restrictions may apply. Participating merchants and their discount offers are listed on the Friendship Card’s Facebook page – facebook.com/EPFriendshipCard. Look for the Friendship Card window decal to find participating merchants. The 2023 card will be valid through December 31, 2023.
The Friendship Card is a fundraising project of The Rotary Club of Estes Park. Net proceeds from the sale of the card are used to give back to the community through Rotary projects and grants. Proceeds are not used for club expenses.
For more information on the Friendship Card, contact Karen Thompson by email at epfriendshipcard@gmail.com.
