The East Troublesome Fire officials have upgraded to Mandatory evacuations for the eastern side of Estes Park. This is a large area that has a north border of Devils Gulch Road, west border of MacGregor Avenue, south border of Pierson Mountain, and east borders of Highways 34 and 36. This will close Highway 34 at Sleepy Hollow Park, and close Highway 36 at approximately mile marker 8. These routes are open for evacuees.
Mandatory Evacuations have been ordered for residents and business occupants in the area due to immediate and imminent danger. Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business.
Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety, but also allows emergency crews better access to the area. For text updates, text the word TFIRE to 888777 from your cell phone. We will communicate information to that key word as needed. To view a map of the evacuation areas, please visit nocoalert.org. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you are in danger.
