By Town Clerk Jackie Williamson
The Town will soon begin to prepare for the next regular Municipal Election April 5, 2022 to elect three trustee seats currently held by Trustees Bangs, Cenac and Webermeier -- all of whom are eligible to run for re-election. It is also time for the Town to consider placing questions on the ballot. The Town Board recently discussed two questions related to the publication of ordinances and bills.
At a recent study session, the Board reviewed a potential ballot question that would eliminate the full text publication of ordinances passed by the Town Board in the newspaper. Instead, it would require publication of the title only in the newspaper, with the full text placed on the Town’s website as it is now. A second ballot question would eliminate the publication of bills and statements of concern related to contracts and rebates in the newspaper, and continue the current practice of placing all such documents on the Town’s website. You can watch the Board’s Oct. 26 study session at www.estes.org/videos.
As a statutory community, the Town is able to consider these questions as outlined in the Colorado Revised Statutes. Voters in communities large and small, statutory and home rule, have approved these questions, thereby reducing publication costs to their communities.
You may be asking yourself, ‘Why does this matter to me as a voter in Estes Park and why now?’ The Town presented these questions to the voters in 2012 and the measures failed. Since that time, the Town has invested heavily in developing a robust website and an enterprise-wide document management system in which you can easily retrieve past minutes, ordinances, resolutions, and current and previous Town Board packet material including bills. Finding public records is easier than ever before. The information is available to you sooner, 24/7, and in perpetuity, through our site’s powerful search engine. For those without internet access, or who prefer paper, we continue to make these records available in paper form in the Town Clerk’s office.
The next step is for the Town Board to consider final verbiage of the ballot questions, tentatively in January, and make its final decision on proceeding. If the ballot questions are passed by the voters in 2022, they would save the taxpayers of Estes Park approximately $6,000 a year in publishing costs, plus significant staff time. The Town would, in turn, use the cost savings and staff time for services our customers indicate are important to them.
Until the voters have a chance to consider these questions in April 2022, please take time, as many have since the pandemic began in 2020, to check out the Town’s robust records portal at www.estes.org/recordsportal. If you have any questions on the proposed questions, would like to set up an educational presentation with any local groups, or need more information on how to use the records portal, please contact the Town Clerk’s office at townclerk@estes.org or 970-577-4777. Most importantly, your voice matters, so please remember to vote this coming April 5, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.