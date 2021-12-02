The Town of Estes Park Parks Division will host a virtual public meeting Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to discuss the Thumb Open Space Management Plan. A presentation on the draft plan will be followed by two rotating breakout discussion sessions for 3 specific topics: trail expansion and pet walking, and guided climbing. Attendees will have an opportunity to attend both sessions. Feedback will be collected and used to influence decisions on the Management Plan development. The meeting information and the Zoom link is available on the Town’s website at www.estes.org/thumb.
The draft Management Plan is also available for review at www.estes.org/thumb. A recording of the Dec. 8 presentation will be available Dec. 9 on the same webpage. For those who cannot attend the meeting, feedback may be provided by Dec. 17, 2021 to Parks Supervisor Brian Berg at 970-577-3783 or bberg@estes.org.
In May of 2021, the Town of Estes Park purchased 65 acres on the south side of Prospect Mountain, known as the Thumb Open Space. The name refers to the large rock outcrop on the southeastern side of the property. The purchase ensures the property will remain undeveloped and open for wildlife and future public access after completion of a scientifically developed and community-driven Management Plan. The Town of Estes Park and its partners are committed to balancing the use of the open space for recreational purposes, ecological considerations, and the quality of life for residents of the neighborhood and community.
The Thumb Open Space Management Plan will provide direction for the use of this area focusing on recreation, conservation, preservation and education. The Plan will also outline maintenance and management in order to provide exceptional experiences for the users. Town staff have been meeting with a small group of stakeholders to develop the content of the draft Plan and are now ready to present this to the community for feedback.
The draft Management Plan will be presented to both the Parks Advisory Board and Town Board for continued input following the public meeting. With the feedback received from all, Town staff will create the final draft plan for approval by the Town Board at a regularly scheduled meeting early in 2022.
