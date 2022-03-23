Ballots will be mailed to all active voters who live within town limits the week of March 14. Voters who will not be home to receive a ballot may receive a ballot at a location other than the registered address by completing an application for an absent voter mail ballot, available at www.estes.org/elections. By law, ballots cannot be forwarded with other forwarded mail.
Citizens can return voted ballots by mail (postage required), in person at the Clerk’s office or through the new 24-hour ballot drop off box located at Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Ave., adjacent to Bond Park. Voters are reminded to complete the self-affirmation on the ballot envelope including voter name, physical address (no P.O. boxes) and signature. Town Hall will be the only 24-hour ballot drop off box used during the election.
Important dates:
March 14 – March 18: – Ballots mailed to all active registered voters.
March 14: Last day for eligible electors to establish residency in the State of Colorado. Register to vote at www.govotecolorado.com, County Clerk office or Town Clerk’s office up to the day of the election.
April 1: Last day to request an absentee mail ballot to be mailed.
April 5: Election Day – Town Hall polls open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. to be counted. April 5: Election night results will be posted at www.estes.org/elections.
April 26: Swearing-in of newly elected Town Trustees at the Town Board Meeting.
For more election information, please visit www.estes.org/elections, or contact the Town Clerk’s office at 970-577-4777 or by email at townclerk@estes.org.
