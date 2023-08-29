In September 2013, parts of Northern Colorado endured tremendous rainfall which led to destructive flooding and loss of life. We all remember it as the 2013 Flood. Bridges were destroyed, roads disappeared, lives were lost, and public and personal property damage was extensive.
Larimer County is commemorating the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 flood which impacted our lives, brought us together, and strengthened our community in many ways, while fostering community collaboration and resilience.
The commemoration also celebrates the volunteer spirit of our community --- recovering from this disaster and how we work to protect our communities.
Join us for the 2013 Flood 10-year Commemoration, it’s free and open to the public.
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Glen Haven Town Hall, Sept. 9, 2023
7408 Larimer County Road #43, Glen Haven, CO
