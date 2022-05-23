In the Estes Valley, spring runoff often starts in May and peaks in June. Each spring, warmer temperatures and melting snow mean higher flows and rising water levels along streams and rivers throughout the Estes Valley. Prolonged warm spells combined with intense rains increase the chances of localized flooding.
The Town’s Public Works Department has an action plan for minor and major flood events to protect public safety. If necessary, staff are prepared for mitigation using sand bags, equipment, and concrete barriers for short-notice deployment to protect public areas such as roads, bridges, and utilities that could be flooded.
Owners of property along rivers and streams are encouraged to clear debris and excess sediment where needed to preserve maximum channel capacity. It is ultimately every citizen’s responsibility to protect their own private property and to consider how risks on his or her property affect neighbors upstream and downstream. The Town of Estes Park encourages residents to reach out to their neighbors and work together to address potential problems. Some maintenance actions private property owners can take to protect property are:
1. Stabilize scoured river banks and reduce blockage potential.
a. Cut down unstable trees (leave stump and roots in place) that could fall and
block water flow along the channel or at downstream bridges and culverts.
b. Leave existing roots and cultivate riparian vegetation, such as willows, along
banks to reduce flow velocities and resist bank erosion.
c. Selectively remove problematic debris from the river.
d. No diversions or dams are allowed in river channels or on banks as this can
interfere with stream flow.
2. Prevent or reduce potential flood damage to structures.
a. Sand bags or hydro barriers may be placed to divert water around buildings.
Look for supplies at local hardware stores.
b. Consider using flood-resistant construction materials when making
improvements.
For work more substantial than maintenance or seasonal mitigation, a Floodplain Development Permit may be required. The Town’s floodplain regulations are in Chapter 18.04 of the Estes Park Municipal Code, located at library.municode.com/co/estes_park/codes/municipal_code. More information is also available at www.estes.org/floodplains. For answers to specific questions about floodplain management, contact the Town’s Floodplain Administrator at 970-577-3740 or floodplainmgmt@estes.org.
Consider purchasing flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). The best source of information about insurance coverage is www.floodsmart.gov. All Town and County properties are eligible for flood insurance coverage, not just those that are required to hold flood insurance by lenders. New policies have a 30-day waiting period before they go into effect, so the time to purchase is now.
Recent wildfires will have lasting effects on the landscape and create a heightened risk of flooding for years to come. Locations downhill and downstream from burned areas may be susceptible to flash flooding and debris flows, especially in and near steep and narrow terrain. Rainfall that would normally be absorbed by the forest canopy and loose tree litter and duff on the ground may instead quickly run off. Because of this, much less rainfall is required to produce a flash flood, and the potential for debris flows increases with the loss of plant material that holds the soil in place.
Finally, the Town of Estes Park requests residents notify the Police Department at 970-586-4000 if they observe water leaving the banks of any river in Estes Park during spring runoff. For more resources related to runoff and river flows, please visit www.estes.org/riversandrunoff.
