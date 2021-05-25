Estes Park Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Ave., will reopen for walk-in service June 1 after using an appointment-only system during the previous stages of the pandemic. Regular hours will remain weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Customers will be able to enter Town Hall from the main, northwest entrance at the Police Department, off MacGregor Avenue, or the adjacent Public Restroom entrance. They may visit any department housed in Town Hall for general assistance. Appointments with specific staff are strongly encouraged in advance to ensure availability. A staff directory is available at www.estes.org/contact.
The reopening will include a centralized reception model at the main entrance, to assist customers in quickly finding the services they need. Town Administrator Travis Machalek commented, “Staff see this model as a prime opportunity to greet and orient customers, and it will be particularly helpful for customers who are unfamiliar with the building or the many walk-ins who are actually seeking services provided at other locations or by other organizations, such as the Visitor Center.” Central reception will be tested over the summer and may be used longer-term.
Free and paid parking options (paid parking for certain lots begins May 28) are available near Town Hall, including a 30-minute local pass for locals. More information at www.estes.org/parking.
In addition to Town Hall, the Estes Park Museum reopened to the public May 19 and the Estes Park Visitor Center will reopen for walk-in service June 4. Visitor Services staff continued to operate the call center throughout the pandemic. For more information, visit www.estes.org/museum and www.estes.org/visitorservices.
Per guidance from the State of Colorado, mask-wearing is still encouraged for unvaccinated individuals and those who simply feel more comfortable continuing to wear a mask. Customers are asked to use their best judgment at Town facilities. If preferred and requested in advance by a customer, Town staff and volunteers will wear masks during their visit. Staff will readily accommodate these requests as well as continue to offer virtual and outdoor meeting options. Again, advance appointments are strongly encouraged in order to ensure specific staff availability.
Town of Estes Park board, commission and advisory board meetings remain on a virtual platform. A separate update will be provided as those details change.
For information on Town services, please call 970-586-5331 or visit www.estes.org.
