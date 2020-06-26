US 34 and MacGregor Ave Roundabout In Estes Park Opens Early

The Colorado Department of Transportation has opened the MacGregor and US 34 roundabout earlier than originally expected.
Mountain Constructors and CDOT worked efficiently through COVID-19, winter and summer storms and occasionally on Saturdays to ensure the roundabout would be fully completed by July 2.
The project team wants to thank the residents and businesses of Estes Park for their patience during the closure. There is expected to be minor finishing work in the coming weeks. This will be done at night and there will not be full closures.
The newly constructed roundabout will provide the least point of conflict for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, which means lower expected crash rates as well as less severe injuries from crashes.
