Fire officials have lifted the evacuations for residents and business occupants located on the east side of Highway 36. This includes the Pole Hill Road and Panorama Peak area and everything south to the Boulder County line.
Evacuations have been downgraded from mandatory to voluntary for residents and business occupants in the area south of Meadowdale Lane along the west side of Highway 36 south to the Boulder County line. Residents in that area may return home.
US Highway 36 has also reopened between Estes Park and Lyons.
Those in voluntary evacuation areas should be prepared for mandatory evacuations if the fire behavior changes.
For updated maps of the evacuation areas, please visit nocoalert.org. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you are in danger.
