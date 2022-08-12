Estes Park Wine Festival

The 7th Annual Estes Park Wine Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, August 13th and 14th, in beautiful Bond Park in downtown Estes Park. The festival will be open from 11:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. Saturday and 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Estes Park Wine Festival is a 21 and over event. Ticket includes a wine glass, wine tote and unlimited tastings, along with live music, retail vendors, artisans and food vendors. Non-drinker and designated driver tickets are available at the gate for $10.00. There is no re-entry, feel free to bring your own snacks, chairs, wagons and blankets. There will also be a wine-check so you don't have to carry around your purchased wine! VIP Tickets also include VIP Tent, Wine Bar and Catered Food from Claire's Restaurant.

Wineries Attending 2022

Aspen Peak Cellars

Avanti Winery

BBC Wines

Black Arts Cellars

Blending Winery at Hillside Vineyards

Chill Switch Wines

Climb Hard Cider Company

Colorado Sake Company

Cottonwood Cellars

Deep Roots Winery

Dragon Meadery LLC

Hunters Moon Meadery

LaNoue DuBois Winery

Meadkrieger Meadery LLC

Mountain Spirit Winery

OBC Wine Project

Queen Bee Brews

Snowy Peaks Winery

Ten Bears Winery

Vinnie Fera

Winter Park Winery

Retail Vendors 2022

Best of Breckenridge

Blackburn Artistry

Booze Bling, LLC

Boutique by Sonja

Bowled Over Ceramics

Busted Barrel Furniture Company

By George CBD

Cathy's Upcycled Aprons

Crafty Lizard Designs

Cutco Cutlery

Down Home Boutique

Fido's Fashions

Hearten Creations

Hey Crystal Hay Designs

Innovative Marketing Insights

Kosmima, LLC

Lapis and Lemongrass

Larimer County GOP

Living Well Intentionally (Doterra)

Medina Imports LLC

One Offs Plus

Passanante's Home Food Services

Renewal by Anderson

Rocky Mountain Majesty

Rocky Mountain Outback Hats

The Source Zero

Sparkles and Lace Boutique

Steampunk Butterfly

Tomarket - Tomarket

Two Gems Boutique

WisCo Cheese

Food Vendors 2022

Goodness Truck

Origins Wood Fired Pizza

The Funky Pita

Umami Mobile Eatery

Entertainment

Saturday, August 13

11-12:30

Ryan Millard

1:00-2:30

David Henning and Jon Portillo

3:00-5:00

Wendy Woo Band

Sunday, August 14

11-12:00

Reid Tynan

12:30-2:00

Brian David Collins

Piano rock duo

2:30-4:00

Deenny Driscoll and Friends

