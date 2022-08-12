Tickets on sale now
The 7th Annual Estes Park Wine Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, August 13th and 14th, in beautiful Bond Park in downtown Estes Park. The festival will be open from 11:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. Saturday and 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Estes Park Wine Festival is a 21 and over event. Ticket includes a wine glass, wine tote and unlimited tastings, along with live music, retail vendors, artisans and food vendors. Non-drinker and designated driver tickets are available at the gate for $10.00. There is no re-entry, feel free to bring your own snacks, chairs, wagons and blankets. There will also be a wine-check so you don't have to carry around your purchased wine! VIP Tickets also include VIP Tent, Wine Bar and Catered Food from Claire's Restaurant.
Wineries Attending 2022
Aspen Peak Cellars
Avanti Winery
BBC Wines
Black Arts Cellars
Blending Winery at Hillside Vineyards
Chill Switch Wines
Climb Hard Cider Company
Colorado Sake Company
Cottonwood Cellars
Deep Roots Winery
Dragon Meadery LLC
Hunters Moon Meadery
LaNoue DuBois Winery
Meadkrieger Meadery LLC
Mountain Spirit Winery
OBC Wine Project
Queen Bee Brews
Snowy Peaks Winery
Ten Bears Winery
Vinnie Fera
Winter Park Winery
Retail Vendors 2022
Best of Breckenridge
Blackburn Artistry
Booze Bling, LLC
Boutique by Sonja
Bowled Over Ceramics
Busted Barrel Furniture Company
By George CBD
Cathy's Upcycled Aprons
Crafty Lizard Designs
Cutco Cutlery
Down Home Boutique
Fido's Fashions
Hearten Creations
Hey Crystal Hay Designs
Innovative Marketing Insights
Kosmima, LLC
Lapis and Lemongrass
Larimer County GOP
Living Well Intentionally (Doterra)
Medina Imports LLC
One Offs Plus
Passanante's Home Food Services
Renewal by Anderson
Rocky Mountain Majesty
Rocky Mountain Outback Hats
The Source Zero
Sparkles and Lace Boutique
Steampunk Butterfly
Tomarket - Tomarket
Two Gems Boutique
WisCo Cheese
Food Vendors 2022
Goodness Truck
Origins Wood Fired Pizza
The Funky Pita
Umami Mobile Eatery
Entertainment
Saturday, August 13
11-12:30
Ryan Millard
1:00-2:30
David Henning and Jon Portillo
3:00-5:00
Wendy Woo Band
Sunday, August 14
11-12:00
Reid Tynan
12:30-2:00
Brian David Collins
Piano rock duo
2:30-4:00
Deenny Driscoll and Friends
