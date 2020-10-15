This week, the Cameron Peak Fire to the north of Estes Park exhibited extreme fire behavior and caused mandatory evacuations for Glen Haven and other communities. No orders or advisories have been issued for the Estes Valley, however, preparedness is critical and we must remain vigilant and pay attention to all warnings and announcements from fire and government officials regarding this dangerous fire, which is now the largest fire in Colorado’s history.
Resources can be found here:
- Fire Information Office: 970-541-1008
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CameronPeakFire
- Email: 2020.cameronpeak@firenet.gov
- InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964/
- Interactive StoryMap: https://arcg.is/1ayXeD0
- Smoke Update: https://fires.airfire.org/outlooks/NorthCentralColorado
- Rocky Mountain National Park restrictions and closures https://www.nps.gov/romo/learn/fire-information-and-regulations.htm
