Part five of a special five part series covering the 2013 Flood Event.
Estes Park is now, as it has been in the past, the perfect place to enjoy the splendor and beauty of the Rocky Mountains. Travelers from around the world come the see the wildlife in our beautiful town. The climate is fantastic year round, the restaurants serve the finest foods in a wonderful atmosphere, we have lovely lodging establishments galore, and many quaint shops offering unique merchandise from the friendly store owners.
This special place, nestled in a protected valley, is home to many families and retired couples. Our community of high spirited, mountain people, has proven to be endlessly resilient. Immediately during and after the days of September 12th, the entire community of Estes Valley residents came together to put our town back to better than it was before.
Thank you Town Administrators, Town Police, Town Board Members, The Estes Valley Volunteer Fire Department and the Dive Team, Town Employees, The Estes Park Medical Center Staff and Emergency Responders. Thank you also to Larimer County Sheriff’s office and the staff at Rocky Mountain National Park who were an integral part of the disaster and recovery as well. We thank CDOT workers and the many, many private construction firms who gave their all to help in the clean up and repair of our roadways and dwellings. The National Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers also came to our aid when we needed it most, rescuing stranded and isolated people.
There have been countless volunteers from within the Estes Valley and from far away places, who have given their strength, help and good will. Governor Hickenlooper stood firm on restoring roads to keep Estes Park open for residents and visitors alike.
We are very lucky in this day and age, to have the advanced technology and equipment for our use. But nothing compares to the good will, strength and cooperation of so many people, near and far, who make Estes Park the most beautiful place on Earth.
