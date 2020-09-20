Due to ongoing public health and safety precautions, the Town of Estes Park's annual Elk Fest is going virtual this year! Coined "Elk Fest 2.0: The Virtual Edition,” this year's event will be mostly online, without the usual gathering in Bond Park. Activities begin September 28 and ramp up through the weekend of October 3-4. A complete schedule and contest information is available at VisitEstesPark.com. Follow the hashtag #elkfest20 on Facebook and Instagram.
“It's important to us to keep the Elk Fest tradition alive during the pandemic, and we're excited to partner with Visit Estes Park to be able to offer these fun, educational activities for everyone who loves our town and our elk,” said Rob Hinkle, Director of Events and Visitor Services.
Elk Fest, hosted by the Town of Estes Park, launched in 1999 to celebrate the annual elk breeding season (or “rut”) and teach visitors and residents about these spectacular animals and other wildlife. This year, the Town’s Events team is partnering with the marketing team at Visit Estes Park to offer as much of that educational content as possible, online. Plans for the weekend of October 3 and 4 include videos, presentations, and live question and answer sessions with educators from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Rocky Mountain National Park, the Colorado Wildlife Federation, and the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program. These learning opportunities will be available via VisitEstesPark.com and the Visit Estes Park Facebook page, #ElkFest20.
Additional Elk Fest 2.0 activities include:
• An online Bugling Contest. Winners will receive a variety of items from Mad Moose.
• A walking Scavenger Hunt Contest featuring downtown sculptures. One lucky winner will receive a sweet Tower of Taffy from The Taffy Shop.
• An online photography contest for adults and youth generously sponsored by TDS. There are several contest categories. Winners will receive books or calendars by local professional photographer, Erik Stensland.
• A streaming concert with local favorite, Cowboy Brad Fitch.
• Mobile concerts featuring “Beat on the Streets”, various musicians from the local Village Band. The Estes Park Singers, Highland Brass, and Vic Anderson will perform on a traveling stage in the downtown area on weekends between now and October 4. (weather permitting)
• A Virtual Vendor Marketplace featuring some of your favorite Elk Fest vendors
Don’t forget to always keep a safe distance from the elk. Give them room, use your zoom!
The Town of Estes Park thanks Estes Park News for generously sponsoring Elk Fest 2.0.
