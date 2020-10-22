The East Troublesome Fire officials have ordered Mandatory evacuations for the western part of Rocky Mountain National Park and much of the west side of the Estes Park area. This area includes the Rocky Mountain National Park west entrance, Moraine Park, Estes Park Campground, the southern part of Highway 7 north to Marys Lake, Peak View Drive including the Aerial Tramway and north to include Deer Ridge. Mandatory Evacuation have been ordered for residents and business occupants in the area due to immediate and imminent danger. Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business. Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety, but also allows emergency crews better access to the area. For questions about the evacuations, please call the Joint Information Center at 970-980-2500. For text updates, text the word TFIRE to 888777 from your cell phone. We will communicate information to that key word as needed. To view a map of the evacuation areas, please visit nocoalert.org. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you are in danger.
breaking urgent
Mandatory Evacuations ordered issued for for the western part of Rocky Mountain National Park and west side of the Estes Park area
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Follow Us On Facebook
Employment
Most Popular
Articles
- A Message From The Estes Valley Fire Protection District
- Mandatory Evacuations ordered issued for for the western part of Rocky Mountain National Park and west side of the Estes Park area
- Cameron Peak Fire Update
- Cameron Peak Fire Update: Saturday, Oct. 17
- Communities Spared – Cameron Peak Fire Update For Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020
- Town of Estes Park Asking Visitors To Leave Due to Voluntary Evacuation Notice
- Forest Service Closes Three Front Range Districts Due To Wildfire Threat
- High Winds Cause Mandatory Evacuations Of Glen Haven Area
- Update from Cameron Peak Operations, Afternoon of October 17, 2020
- Rocky Mountain National Park Closed Due To Fire Activity On West Side Of Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.