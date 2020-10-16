Information from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team indicates that fire activity is slowing temporarily during the early evening. Winds are expected to increased overnight into Saturday. Preliminary information is that the fire has not fully impacted the Retreat or Glen Haven.
Information from the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department indicates that the fire is found to be active above Copper Hill Road and up on Bulwark Ridge above the Retreat. Fire crews are currently doing structure protection to homes in that area.
The fire is currently 173,526 acres and 57% contained.
- Fire Information Office: 970-541-1008
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CameronPeakFire
- Email: 2020.cameronpeak@firenet.gov
- InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964/
- Interactive StoryMap: https://arcg.is/1ayXeD0
- Smoke Update: https://fires.airfire.org/outlooks/NorthCentralColorado
- Rocky Mountain National Park restrictions and closures https://www.nps.gov/romo/learn/fire-information-and-regulations.htm
