By: Kris Hazelton
Colorado Parks and Wildlife tell us that it’s not uncommon for bears to enter homes and vehicles in their search for food, especially in the fall when bears are trying to fatten up for hibernation. These incidents involve unlocked car doors, open house windows and/or screen doors, as well as a few forced entries. Perhaps the best reason to lock your doors and windows in your home and vehicles is that bears can and will invite themselves in.
In the cases of vehicle break-ins, some that have been broken into have food or other aromatic items in them that attract the bears however, some are clean of any attractants. This tells us that some individual bears are so habituated to finding food in vehicles that they are going car to car seeing if they are unlocked, even if they don’t see or smell food!
In a home situation, bears have been known to walk or climb into open screen doors or windows while the occupants were cooking.
It’s a known fact that black bears can smell from a mile away. The tantalizing aroma of human-supplied food lures bears into our residential areas. After feasting on human food, these highly intelligent animals come to associate people with food. When bears become accustomed to human scent, lose their fear of humans and become dependent on human-supplied food, they have become habituated.
Habituated bears are at risk for incidental contact with humans, pets or livestock, vehicular collisions and often will end up dead. When contact occurs, these bears are killed for the safety of those in our community.
Please, let’s all do our part to keep bears wild. Bears are extremely smart, which means we all have to be smart too. Sometimes it’s literally as easy as a push of a button or flick of a lock that can save the life of a bear.
Here’s how you can save a bear! Over 90% of human-bear conflicts may be eliminated by securing bear attractants.
• Use only bear resistant trash containers. If a public trash container is full, do not leave trash outside of the enclosure, find a different bear resistant trash receptacle.
• Only put out garbage on the morning of pickup. Freeze smelly trash items until time to put out for pick-up.
• Close garage doors.
• Bring bird feeders in at night, or better yet, don’t feed the birds in the summer months, put out flowers, not feeders.
• Keep pet food inside.
• Clean your grill after every use.
• Never leave food (or anything scented, chapstick, gum, air fresheners) in your car. Bears can and will break into cars in search of anything that smells appealing.
• For your safety, and the lives of our bears, make it a routine to check that everything is closed up and locked before you go to bed or leave the house.
Don’t be responsible for the death of our bears. It’s a sad fact that a “problem bear” will be killed but truth be told, there are no “problem bears’ its on us to not let a bear become our problem. We are ultimately responsible for the lives and deaths of our bears. Human interaction is what ultimately leads to a habituated bear’s tragic end.
Estes Park is a dangerous place to be a bear. They’ve always been here and they’re not going away. We’re here and we’re not going away, so we have to make it work for all of us. Don’t be responsible for killing our bears. We can all learn to co-exist in a peaceful manner.
(0) comments
