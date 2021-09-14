The Studio Tour is this weekend! If you regularly read the paper, we have been highlighting three artists each week to entice you. A group of 15 local artists have been meeting and planning and making for the last six months. Everyone is invited. Now is the time!
There are ten locations; you can visit one, some, or all ten over the weekend....interactive maps and artist information is online at epstudiotour.com. This event started 6 years ago by a small group of artists who believed the idea of sharing our making space with people was important. It helps neighbors, friends, and the “creative curious” understand who in this town is actively making, what they make, and why. Education and sharing our process is the primary goal. All of us also have finished work for sale.
The Estes Park Studio Tour is Saturday and Sunday, September 18 and 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Look for signs around town to help direct you to locations. Some destinations are easy access and close to town, others are down a dirt road with views of the valley.
So...let’s get to the last three artists to be featured: woodturner John Lynch, fiber artist Amy Fox, and chaotic/intuitive painter John Long.
Amy Fox has a passion for fibers and threads, threads, threads! Her favorite tools are her five Bernina sewing machines, natural fabrics, dyes, paint, and all kinds of embellishment ephemera. She makes quilts, jackets, and home goods. And when we say jacket, we mean something that may have just walked off the stage in London. She also has a library of soap molds, essential oils, and dyes for inclusions that she adds to her beautiful soaps (they look good enough to eat). Her studio is located just past the Elkhorn Lodge.
John Long is relatively new to town and comes with an impressive history as a featured artist by galleries across the country. He writes, “In my work, I favor process over planning, building up and tearing down layers of acrylic paint, exploring geometric order and chaotic energy.” In a world of wanting immediate results and known outcomes, John’s work is just as much about his experience “listening” as he is making as it is the final product. Most of his painting are done on plywood panels. His color palette ranges from black and gray monotone, to riotous primary colors and pastel shades. His studio is located in Carriage Hills.
John Lynch has always been passionate about working with wood. His devotion to reclaiming fallen trees—and finding a way for Mother Nature to have a second chance to show off her beauty—led him to the lathe and woodturning. When you visit his studio, you will see John turning utilitarian bowls and decorative items in his expansive wood studio (a converted four car garage of drying wood burls, turquoise inlay supplies, saws, carving tools and so much more). Lynch will host artist Wade Johnston at his location near the intersection of Hwy 7 and Mary’s Lake Rd.
Visit epstudiotour.com for more info. Grab a friend or go it alone. This event is founded and funded by artists. The goal is to provide locals and guests alike an opportunity to meet their creative neighbors, see the process of making, and buy art. Realtor Heidi Reidesel, Aspen Brook Vacation Rentals, Dr. Daniel Rauk, the Estes Arts District, Bird & Jim Restaurant and Kind Coffee provide additional support. Viva Creative Culture!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.