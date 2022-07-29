Celebration included cookout, square dance, concert, pancake breakfast, pony rides and a float in the Allenspark July 4th parade
It was a weekend to remember July 1-3 as Meeker Park Lodge celebrated its 100th Anniversary. There has been much to celebrate since O.L. Dever settled in the Meeker Park area in 1922 and began what would become Meeker Park Lodge and cabins. He and his wife Crete were both teachers and wanted a summer retreat in a beautiful and restful mountain setting. They built a cabin for themselves and then 16 more for summer guests. The main Meeker Park Lodge was completed in 1935, complete with a public dining room, camp store, gift shop and horse stables. It became the gathering place for locals who either stayed in the Dever cabins, their own nearby cabins, or took a room in the lodge. Nightly buffets, trail rides with campfire cookouts, weekly square dances, card games and board games in the lodge and Sunday church services in the Recreation Hall, which was added in 1958, provided fun and fellowship for the whole community. Over the years the lodge was passed down through the family, and the traditions lived on.
In January 2021, the mother and daughter team of Sandy Colohan and Jen McMillan purchased the business from the Dever Family. Recognizing its historic past and place in the community, their goal is to preserve the property and maintain those mountain traditions for the community. There aren't many of these historic, Colorado mountain properties left. By preserving the lodge and cabins they hope to keep the traditions alive and get a new generation of people coming to this beautiful location and property.
In honor of the 100th Anniversary of the business, Jen and Sandy wanted to throw a party to celebrate and honor the Devers' hard work. So the weekend celebration was put together for everyone to come and enjoy. It included a cook out and square dance in the Reception Hall on Friday night – with more than 50 people reminiscing and sharing fond memories of summers in Meeker Park and then kicking up their heels doing the Do-Si-Do. Saturday’s celebration included a social hour followed by a concert by the very talented vocalist Brennen Leigh. She came all the way from Nashville to serenade the audience with her western cowboy lyrics and guitar picking. The weekend of celebration was capped off with a Sunday morning pancake breakfast and pony rides in the pasture for the kids. The Dever family were all able to attend the events.
“We are so happy to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Lodge and all that the Devers' accomplished", said Jen, "And we are looking forward to the future - reviving a lot of the old traditions and creating new memories in the years to comes. We love the history of Meeker Park and all of the neighbors have been so welcoming. We look forward to the next 100 years."
For more information about Meeker Park Lodge and Cabins or trail rides at the stables, visit themeekerparklodge.com or call 303-747-2266.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.