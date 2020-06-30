With the Estes Park July 4th fireworks display cancelled, numerous private entities have developed their own celebration of the Independence of the United States in 1776. We Support Estes Park, the American Legion, Estes Park Car Club and Avant Garde Aleworks are hosting a series of intertwined events to celebrate Independence Day in Estes Park with the all-American icon, the vintage automobile.
Nothing says freedom like a vintage car or truck, and all three locations (below) offer an opportunity to drive in with your classic car, or just check out the rides and dream. The drive-in venues offer an opportunity to see different cars throughout the day at the three locations. Classic car owners can use the multiple venue format to park through Estes Park and enjoy the variety of activities available.
If you like vintage cars, all-American food, veterans, and supporting Estes Park businesses and visitors, here are the places you can celebrate on July 4th:
Bond Park/Town Hall: We Support Estes Park has parking spots reserved for vintage cars at 170 MacGregor Avenue. Cruise in with your vintage car from 12-4pm on Saturday, July 4th. The “Snorkel” (the 1969 firetruck that came out of the museum to save downtown Estes Park during the 2009 fire) will be on display from 1-3pm. Bring a lunch from your favorite Estes Park restaurant, a lawn chair, American flag or musical instrument and hang out in the grass at Bond Park. A great place to check out classic cars and shop or dine in downtown Estes. Free town wifi.
The American Legion: At the corner of US 36 and Hwy 7, The Circle 119 American Legion is celebrating on both Friday and Saturday (11:30am-10pm), with music both days. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat picnic with burgers, brats, hot dogs and sides with a $10 cover charge for adults, $5 for children. There are door prizes and a chance to win cash. The Estes Park Car Club will have numerous cars on display in a drive-in style show.
Avant Garde Aleworks: Located at 920 Dunraven Street, Avant Garde celebrates their 1st anniversary on July 4th. They are offering new beer releases, live music, free food and limited-edition anniversary merchandise from 12pm on. The Estes Park Car Club will have numerous cars cruising in at various times throughout the day.
On Friday, July 3, the YMCA of the Rockies is also hosting a vintage car parade, starting at 10 am.
Schedules and updates are available on Facebook at: We Support Estes Park, Avant Garde Aleworks, Estes Park Car Club and American Legion Post 119. For questions on displaying your car, call Craig at 586-4839.
Help Estes Park welcome visitors and celebrate Independence Day and the freedom we gained in 1776 in Estes Park by supporting local businesses.
