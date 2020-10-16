Updated Oct 16 at 2pm:
Crews are being pulled from Miller Creek, The Retreat, and Storm Mountain due to extreme fire activity. They are reporting that the fire is moving very fast.
Cameron Peak Fire Operations provided this update at 12:00pm:
Air attack is currently in the air providing eyes in the sky for ground resources. Winds have picked up over the fire area and suppression aircraft have been grounded. Fire activity has increased south of Signal Peak and is well established in Miller Fork. It has direct wind alignment to push the fire to the south. As a result of the increase in fire activity, Highway 34 is closed from The Dam Store westbound. Additional resources are arriving now and have been briefed. They are heading to the line to provide support.
Cameron Peak Mandatory Evacuations on Hwy 34 ordered
Cameron Peak Fire officials have ordered Mandatory Evacuations for Highway 34 from the Dam Store to just west of Soul Shine Road. Residents and business occupants in the area should evacuate the area due to immediate and imminent danger. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business. Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety, but also allows emergency crews better access to the area. For updates, text the word LCEVAC to 888777 from your cell phone. We will communicate information to that key word as needed. For maps of the evacuation areas, please visit nocoalert.org. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you are in danger.
Other resources can be found here:
- Fire Information Office: 970-541-1008
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CameronPeakFire
- Email: 2020.cameronpeak@firenet.gov
- InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964/
- Interactive StoryMap: https://arcg.is/1ayXeD0
- Smoke Update: https://fires.airfire.org/outlooks/NorthCentralColorado
- Rocky Mountain National Park restrictions and closures https://www.nps.gov/romo/learn/fire-information-and-regulations.htm
