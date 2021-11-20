The Kruger Rock Fire remains at 147 acres in size. Containment is 85%. At 5:00 p.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office lifted all evacuation notices for the fire area.
Beginning, Nov. 20, the Forest Service will provide daily updates on InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7895/ and via social media (Twitter) @usfsclrd. Larimer County announced at noon today that the Joint Information Center is closed with no plans to reopen for this incident. Follow @LarimerSheriff.
A Wind gust was recorded by a Remote Automatic Weather Station (RAWS) near Estes Park at 46 miles per hour (mph) in the early morning hours, with gusts exceeding 30 mph recorded throughout the day. However, firefighters only saw minimal fire behavior and light smoke across the fire.
Firefighters built, improved, and secured firelines on the north and east sides of the fire. Firefighters spent most of their efforts on mop-up, working in from the fire’s edge up to one chain (66 feet). The steep rocky terrain, heavy dead and down fuels, and snags play heavily into considerations for firefighter safety.
There will be fixed and rotor wing aircraft available tomorrow to support firefighters on the ground, weather permitting.
The area closures for the Roosevelt National Forest and a portion of Rocky Mountain National Park remain in place, and will be reevaluated daily. For U.S. Forest Service closure Information, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/arp/alerts-notices/?aid=70327.
The fire area could receive some snow Saturday and Saturday night; however, no more than half-inch of accumulation is expected. Weather conditions will otherwise be warm and dry through Tuesday, Nov. 23, with another chance for snow anticipated Tuesday night.
Unified command continues under US Forest Service and Larimer County. Under unified command, the Forest Service is providing general fire updates, which can now be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7895/. The County is providing information on evacuations and primary road closures at https://www.larimer.org/kruger-rock-fire.
