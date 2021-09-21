Starting Sept. 27
- Days of operation: Monday-Friday
- Hours of operation: 8AM-5PM
- Testing site closed for events: 10/15
- Location: Estes Park Event Complex, 1125 Rooftop Way, Estes Park 80517
Testing:
Offered by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (via Mako Medical) and hosted by the Town of Estes Park
Testing is Free of Charge
Walk-up or Drive-up
No registration necessary, but highly encouraged
https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=6228
Results:
Account must be completed upon completion of testing
https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup
Results provided in approximately 3 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.