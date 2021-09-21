Free Covid-19 Testing Site

Starting Sept. 27

  • Days of operation: Monday-Friday
  • Hours of operation: 8AM-5PM
  • Testing site closed for events: 10/15
  • Location: Estes Park Event Complex, 1125 Rooftop Way, Estes Park 80517

Testing:

Offered by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (via Mako Medical) and hosted by the Town of Estes Park

Testing is Free of Charge

Walk-up or Drive-up

No registration necessary, but highly encouraged

https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=6228

Results:

Account must be completed upon completion of testing

https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup

Results provided in approximately 3 days.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.