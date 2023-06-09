This summer, nine local women will compete for Mrs. Rooftop Rodeo’s Crowns for the Care Competition. The contestant who raises the most money will be crowned Mrs. Rooftop Rodeo 2023. As with other Paint Estes Pink activities, 100% of donations benefit cancer diagnosis and treatment at Estes Park Health.
This year, contestants are raising money to purchase a new Dexa Scanner at EPH. A Dexa Scanner is a vital tool for measuring bone density, and women with higher bone density have an increased risk of developing breast cancer. Unfortunately, the current Dexa scanner is over 20 years old and is reaching the end of its functional life.
2023 Crowns for the Care Contestants
• Betsy Bayer
• Debbie Stalder
• Dr. Jenny McLellan
• Ingrid Drouin
• Lisa Wahler
• Marguerite Sandell
• Maureen McCann
• Ruth Cooper
• Wendy Rigby
Help Crown Mrs. Rooftop Rodeo
You can help your favorite Crowns for the Care contestant by donating at GivetoEPH.org/Crowns and including her name in the comments field or by writing a check to “EPH Foundation” with the contestant’s name on the memo line. Please send to the check EPH Foundation at PO Box 3650, Estes Park, CO 80517.
To learn about the other Paint Estes Pink campaign efforts, visit GivetoEPH.org/pink or contact giving@eph.org.
The Estes Park Health Foundation increases community awareness of Estes Park Health, and develops, manages and distributes funds to assist EPH in fulfilling its mission. To learn more about initiatives or to volunteer, contact them at GiveToEPH.org or 970-577-4370.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.