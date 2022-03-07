Duck adoptions are officially open. Adopt your ducks and mark your calendars for May 7, 2022: Estes Park Rotary Duck Race Day.
The Town of Estes Park passed an official proclamation on March 3, 2022 recognizing the Rotary Club of Estes Park’s Duck Race Festival as an opportunity for 66 charitable and nonprofit organizations in the Estes Valley to raise funds for their programs through duck adoptions by declaring Saturday, May 7, 2022 as Estes Park Rotary Duck Race Day.
Meeting by Zoom on March 3 for Kickoff Night, members of the Rotary Club’s Duck Race committee accepted the Proclamation presented by Mayor Wendy Koenig and expressed appreciation for the Town of Estes Park’s support of the 34th annual Estes Park Rotary Duck Race Festival. The Town is a Major Sponsor of the event.
Mayor Koenig adopted the first duck for the 2022 Duck Race, after which duck adoptions went on sale at 6:00 p.m. immediately following the Kickoff Night meeting. Duck adoptions are now available to all participating organizations, merchants, and the general public on the Duck Race website at www.epduckrace.org. Duck adoptions for the 2022 Duck Race are available online only.
And now for the official Proclamation:
WHEREAS, the Estes Park Rotary Duck Race Festival is an annual community service project of the Rotary Club of Estes Park; and
WHEREAS, the 2022 Rotary Duck Race Festival will give 66 participating organizations an opportunity to raise funds through duck adoptions; and
WHEREAS, the generous support of local sponsors provides fabulous prizes and makes it possible to return $19 of every duck adoption to the participating organizations; and
WHEREAS, on Saturday, May 7, 2022 the 34th annual Duck Race Festival will take place, with approximately 7,000 yellow rubber ducks entering Fall River at Nicky's Restaurant and paddling to the finish line at George Hix Memorial Riverside Plaza; and
WHEREAS, there will be hundreds of prizes, live entertainment, and fun activities for adults and children;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Mayor and Board of Trustees of the Town of Estes Park, proclaim May 7, 2022, as
ESTES PARK ROTARY DUCK RACE DAY
in the Town of Estes Park, and urge all citizens along the Front Range to join the festivities and fun and celebrate the 34th annual Estes Park Rotary Duck Race.
The Estes Park Rotary Duck Race Festival is held annually on the ﬁrst Saturday in May. The Annual Duck Race continues a tradition started in 1989, which has returned nearly $3 million to local Estes Park charities and groups. 2022 marks the 34th annual Duck Race.
