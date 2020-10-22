The air quality index in The Estes Valley is currently extremely poor due to an inundation of smoke from the East Troublesome Fire. It is recommended to avoid going outside if possible.
The East Troublesome fire exploded overnight and is now at more than 125,000 acres. Reports early this morning are that the fire stayed just to the north of Grand Lake, but is currently burning on the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park.
Information on the East Troublesome fire may be found here: www.facebook.com/EastTroublesomeFire
