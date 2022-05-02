Purchasers of duck adoptions for this year’s Estes Park Rotary Duck Race may do more than help local charities when they adopt ducks for the race coming up on May 7, 2022.
Duck adopters have the chance to walk away with one of this year’s top Duck Race prizes:
the owner of the first yellow rubber duck to cross the finish line will win $8,000 cash,
the second duck wins $5,000,
the third duck wins $2,000,
the next two ducks to finish the race will win 3-night vacation stay packages for 2 people, one in a suite with access to all amenities at The Pine Lodge on Whitefish River, and a guided trip to Glacier National Park, and one in a one bedroom/one bath Old Faithful Cabin with an all-day guided bus or snow coach tour (depending on season) to Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park including a box lunch, and dinner for two at The Branch Restaurant & Bar. The vacation packages have been generously donated by Delaware North, which also owns and operates The Ridgeline Hotel and its onsite restaurant, Latitude 105 Alehouse in Estes Park.
And that’s not all! Over 320 additional prizes have been donated by local merchants and businesses, ranging in value from $20 to $500. These prizes include everything from jewelry to a guided ascent of a local via ferrata for two, rustic to elegant lodging at properties both in and outside of Estes Park, fine and casual dining, bowling packages, chocolate covered strawberries from a catering company, and hundreds of gift certificates at local shops and businesses. All for the cost of a duck adoption.
All duck adoptions are online this year. It’s as simple as going to the Estes Park Duck Race website (www.epduckrace.org) and clicking on the big yellow Adopt Ducks button, and then choosing which of the 66 listed local charities and non-profits will receive $19 of that $22 duck adoption. An alternative way to adopt one or more ducks is to simply scan the QR code on any of the colorful Duck Race posters that have been popping up all around Estes Park this week, and following the same process on a cell phone. The more ducks adopted, the more chance to win, and the more support goes to the adopter’s selected charity.
The Race starts with the dropping of approximately 7,000 yellow rubber duckies from a cage suspended over Fall River at 1:00 p.m. outside of Nicky’s Steakhouse and Nicky’s Resort. The ducks then travel about two miles down the river to the finish line at George Hix Memorial Riverside Plaza. Winners will be posted on huge wheel boards outside of the Wheel Bar as the ducks cross the finish line. Winners will also be posted on the Duck Race website by approximately 5:00 p.m. on race day, and emails will be sent notifying winners of their prizes as well. It is not necessary to be present to win.
Since its inception in 1989, the Estes Park Duck Race has returned $2,932,802 to Estes Valley nonprofit and charitable organizations. This year’s 34th annual Duck Race promises to raise that total return to the community to over $3 million. And the prizes this year are better than ever! For more information about race day 2022 and the schedule of activities, live entertainment, and fun for all ages lasting from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., see the Estes Park Duck Race Facebook page (facebook.com/EPDuckRace) or the Duck Race website (www.epduckrace.org).
