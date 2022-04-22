Trailblazer Broadband has been steadily building its fiber network across the Estes Valley since its official launch in September, 2019. Construction is currently about halfway to providing service to the majority of Estes Park Power and Communications customers. This is slightly ahead of schedule, with service now available to the majority of residences and businesses within the Town limits.
Here are the top 10 fast facts to bring you up to date on Trailblazer’s continuing progress.
1. Trailblazer Broadband is currently available to 6,400 residents and businesses in the Estes Valley.
2. As of April 18, 2022, Trailblazer has over 2,000 clients, 150 of which are businesses.
3. Trailblazer has local offices at 1180 Woodstock Drive which house the local Customer Support and Management teams.
4. In 2021, the local Customer Support Team handled 8,300 calls to sign up new clients, coordinate installations and answer all questions pertaining to the service.
5. 24 x 7 x 365 Technical Support by phone is provided to all Trailblazer clients by a team of network specialists and engineers located in Ft. Collins. This round-the-clock support is offered in cooperation with Fort Collins and Loveland.
6. The fiber network for Trailblazer Broadband is constructed in coordination with Power & Communications’ SmartGrid project, which will help Estes Park meet its carbon neutrality goals by 2030.
7. The network is constructed from scratch to accommodate high-speed and bandwidth performance with unprecedented symmetrical speeds of up to 1 Gbps for download and upload.
8. The network includes over 160 miles of fiber optic cable –both underground and overhead – all installed since construction started in September, 2019.
9. Financing for Trailblazer’s fiber infrastructure comes from a municipal bond and earned revenue from Trailblazer clients. The project is not subsidized by local taxes or utility payments.
10. Trailblazer installations are now primarily completed by Estes Park’s local Power & Communications staff. They are trained in fiber networking, and receive support for main line construction from Front Range partners GE Construction, Inc., Backbone Fiber Systems and Splash Fiber.
Trailblazer’s construction schedule, at trailblazerbroadband.com/construction-schedule, is routinely updated with the status of construction and service availability. Register to stay informed about service in your area by visiting www.trailblazer broadband.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.