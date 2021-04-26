In April 2021, the Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation, Inc. received a generous grant from the Village Thrift Shop to support the Newspaper Digitization Project as a valuable resource for individuals researching Estes Park history. Part of the grant application was a promise to seek matching funds from Museum members and the general public to double the funding.
The Newspaper Digitization Project, supported by the Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation, Inc., the Estes Valley Library District, and the Town of Estes Park, has digitized local historic newspapers beginning in 1912 through 1965. The keyword searchable newspapers are hosted online at Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection [www.coloradohistoricnewspapers.org] and can be accessed by anyone with internet connectivity. Each year the Project gets closer to the goal of scanning all historic local newspapers up to the current year. Along with the 2021 funding provided by the Estes Park Museum Friends, Estes Valley Library District, and the Town of Estes Park, the Village Thrift Shop Grant and donations from private individuals will make it possible to have articles through the year 1977 available online in September 2021.
The Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation heartily thanks the Village Thrift Shop for their grant, donated during this very complicated time for all non-profits. The community of Estes Park benefits tremendously from such a dedicated organization.
Additional donations towards the Newspaper Digitization Project are being accepted to match the Village Thrift Store Grant and expedite the completion of this vital service to all researchers. If you would like to help, please send your check, made out to the Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation, Inc. to: EPMF&F, 200 Fourth Street, Estes Park, Colorado 80517 and put “newspaper digitization” in the memo. Thank you!
The Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation, Inc., is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting the Estes Park Museum through fundraising, publications, outreach, volunteerism, special projects, and events.
