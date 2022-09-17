Celebrate Estes Park's resident elk at this family-friendly festival in Bond Park (170 MacGregor Ave). Enjoy vendors, live music, food trucks, bugling contests, performances and more at this year's Elk Fest!
The festival coincides with the famous elk rut, or elk mating season. Wild elk are often easily seen in town and in nearby Rocky Mountain National Park. Remember elk are wild animals. Always keep a safe distance, especially from the males (bulls), which can be aggressive as they defend their females (cows) from other bulls at this time of year. Give them room - use your zoom! Learn the most important rule of safe and respectful wildlife watching.
This event is free!
Elk Fest is one of Estes Park's busiest weekends, so a little advanced planning can go a long way when it comes to getting to and around downtown. The Town offers both free and paid parking options, Electric Vehicle charging stations (both Level 2 and Level 3 DFCF fast-charging stations), designated motorcycle and RV parking. Those with valid ADA placards always park for free in any public space. Visit www.estes.org/parking to find the best spot for your trip.
Want to let someone else do the driving? Head straight to the Town's parking structure (691 N. St. Vrain) and hop on the Town's free downtown trolley (Red Route). Trolley and special event shuttle service information can be found at www.estes.org/shuttles.
Elk Fest is produced by the Town of Estes Park to celebrate all things elk.
From visitestespark.com
Saturday, October 1, 2022 - 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
10:00 a.m. Festival and all vendor booths open
10:30 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. All About Elk with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (main stage)
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. The “Elk of Estes Park” educational video presentation (Town Hall - Board Room)
11:00 a.m. - Noon- Native American dancing, storytelling, and music with Danny Many Horses (main stage)
12:10 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Bugling Contest (family fun and prizes!)
1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. The “Elk of Estes Park” educational video presentation (Town Hall - Board Room)
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Live music with Graham. Good and the Painters (main stage)
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Native American dancing, storytelling, and music with Danny Many Horses (main stage)
Sunday, October 2, 2022 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
10:00 a.m. Festival and all vendor booths open
10:30 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. All About Elk with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (main stage)
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. The “Elk of Estes Park” educational video presentation (Town Hall - Board Room)
11:00 a.m. - 12:50 p.m. Live music with Good Music Medicine (main stage)
1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. The “Elk of Estes Park” educational video presentation (Town Hall - Board Room)
1:00 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. Live raptors with Rocky Mountain Raptor Program. (main stage)
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Native American dancing, storytelling, and music with Danny Many Horses (main stage)
