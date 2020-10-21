uwaylc.org/post/Cameron-Peak-Fire-Response-Fund
United Way of Larimer County is accepting donations to support individuals and agencies working to assist evacuees and others affected by the Cameron Peak Fire. Burning since August 13, the Cameron Peak Fire has grown to be the largest wildfire in Colorado history, claiming residences and other structures in its wake.
Community members can provide support in the following ways:
• Donate online to the Cameron Peak Response Fund at impact.uwaylc.org/CameronPeakFire
• Text “LARIMERUNITED” to 41444 to make a gift
• Purchase essential needs items for displaced families through United Way’s Amazon Charity List, available at bit.ly/LarimerCharityList
“We are deeply saddened by the Cameron Peak Fire’s extensive damage – both to the natural environment, and to the homes and other buildings where our friends and neighbors have built their lives. We are grateful for the overwhelming generosity of community members who have stepped forward to offer their assistance,” said Deirdre Sullivan, CEO and President at United Way of Larimer County. “With the UWLC’s long history of securing and administering disaster response and relief funding, we are activating the Cameron Peak Response Fund as a way for donors to provide direct support for those most affected by the fire. United Way will distribute these gifts where they are needed most: to agencies and groups helping people recover from disaster.”
The scope of the damage is uncertain at this time; however, families and businesses are displaced as the Cameron Peak Fire continues to burn, exceeding 200,000 acres due to shifting weather patterns and an abundance of fire material. The American Red Cross has expanded capacity for this fire and is providing temporary shelter for displaced families. Unfortunately, the effects of this tragedy will be long-lasting, and financial assistance is needed to support displaced families as they rebuild their lives in the coming months and years.
When it is safe for community members to provide volunteer support, opportunities will be posted on United Way of Larimer County’s online volunteer resource center at
www.NoCoVolunteers.org. Individuals interested in volunteering are invited to make a free account on the site, where they can choose to be notified when these opportunities become available.
To stay up-to-date with the Cameron Peak Fire, visit the Larimer County website at www.larimer.org/
cameron-peak-fire or visit
www.nocoalert.org to sign up for regular text, call, and/or email updates. Additional daily updates and videos from operational staff are also available on the Cameron Peak Fire Facebook page at www.facebook.com/
CameronPeakFire.
United Way of Larimer County (UWLC) is a one-stop resource for generosity in our community, ensuring that gifts of time, talent and treasure address today's greatest needs - and reduce tomorrow's. Community needs change over time, which is why UWLC encourages nimble and innovative human services and a commitment to nonprofit excellence. UWLC strives to strengthen our community by supporting youth & education, financial stability, community engagement, and nonprofit excellence in Larimer County.
To learn more about United Way of Larimer County and how you can get involved with your community, visit www.uwaylc.org.
