The Town of Estes Park appropriates funds to support local organizations that help meet the needs of Estes Valley residents, subject to Town Board goals and availability of funds. Included in this program are Community Initiative Funds, for which the Town is currently accepting applications from organizations serving the Estes Valley.
To apply for 2023 funding, organizations must complete and submit a Community Initiative Funding Application and supporting documents by 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Applications are available online at www.estes.org/communityfunding under the “Community Initiative Funding” dropdown. Completed applications should be emailed to Assistant Town Administrator Jason Damweber at jdamweber@estes.org.
The Town Board will prioritize funding requests at a budget study session in October. Funding is ultimately subject to Town Board approval of its budget in November. Organizations receiving funds for 2023 will be required to submit a final project report, structured as an educational news article, by May 31, 2023.
The Town also allocates funds to support childcare services and initiatives. Funds are still available for 2022, and applications are encouraged. Additionally, the Town allocates sponsorship funds for nonprofits hosting events for the Estes Valley. However, 2022 event sponsorship funds are exhausted; the Town will accept applications again in 2023 pending Town Board approval of the funds.
For more information on the Town of Estes Park’s funding for outside entities, please visit www.estes.org/communityfunding. For more information, please contact Jason Damweber at 970-577-3707 or jdamweber@estes.org.
