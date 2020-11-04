Since September, Estes Park Health has been providing COVID-19 test results in two hours. According to Cindy Berlanga, Director of Laboratory Services at Estes Park Health, approximately 320 tests have been run of which 22 have been positive. In July, Estes Park Health Foundation fully funded the purchase of COVID-19 direct RT-PCR testing equipment and the equipment went online in September.
“Providing quick and accurate test results for the Estes Valley Community is key to preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Kevin Mullin, Executive Director at Estes Park Health Foundation. “Negative test results keep people at work and school, while positive results allow people to notify others of their exposure and quarantine. When people know if they are positive or negative in a couple of hours instead of several days, the entire community is safer and more productive.”
Estes Park Health Foundation is fully funding the cost of COVID-19 tests at Estes Park Health for uninsured residents of the Estes Valley. If you think you need a test, contact Estes Park Health’s Clinic COVID Triage Team at 970-577-4400.
In addition to funding COVID-19 tests with 2-hour results for the uninsured, Estes Park Health Foundation is raising funds to cover the cost of vaccines for uninsured residents of the Estes Valley. Vaccines aren’t available yet, but when they are, EPHF will be ready to support the community in driving COVID-19 from the Estes Valley. If you’re interested in donating or learning more, visit GivetoEPH.org/COVID19 or call EPHF’s Executive Director Kevin Mullin at 970-577-4306.
The Estes Park Health Foundation increases community awareness of Estes Park Health, and develops, manages and distributes funds to assist EPH in fulfilling its mission. To learn more about initiatives or to volunteer, contact them at GiveToEPH.org or 970-577-4370.
