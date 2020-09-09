Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning then periods of showers later in the day. High 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mix of rain and snow in the evening. A few breaks in the clouds late. Low near 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.