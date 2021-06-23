Howdy!
Welcome back to the Rooftop Rodeo, the Rodeo with Altitude! After a year away due to the worldwide pandemic, the concepts of family and community are more important now than ever. We are proud to be an important part of the Estes Valley fabric and have been Blessed to produce one of the top rodeos in the country since 1907!
Last October the Estes Valley was threatened by the two largest wildfires in Colorado history. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the first responders who worked heroically to save our community, many who came from around the country. We would also like to thank our local emergency response team for all of the planning they did for months to ensure a positive outcome; some of these folks also serve on our committee!
We want to thank our incredible sponsors for stepping up yet again, even after a 2020 that saw their businesses challenged in every way - without them there would not be a Rooftop Rodeo. We’d also like to thank the Town of Estes Park for believing in the importance of bringing the Rooftop back despite a lot of obstacles. And finally, I’d like to personally thank our team of volunteers, many who work hard throughout the year to make six nights in July truly magical.
This year’s Rooftop promises to be one of the best ever thanks to the largest number of contestants we’ve ever had enter. Our stock contractor Cervi Championship Rodeo has a lot to do with that record because of their professionalism and incredible livestock. Many of our contestants also qualify for the National Finals Rodeo each year, and some of them are World Champions in their events.
Again, thank you for joining us at the 2021 Rooftop Rodeo. We invite you to join us for a moment of prayer, sing the National Anthem and get ready for two hours of the best rodeo action on Earth. Along the way, please take a moment to look around our arena and marvel at the incredible backdrop the Rocky Mountains offer our town and rodeo. We are blessed to call this home and are glad you could join us!
Thanks,
Mark Purdy, Board Chairman & CEO Estes Park Western Heritage, Inc.
Celebrating the sport of rodeo in the Estes Valley since 1907!
