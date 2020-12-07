The Estes Chamber of Commerce launched a scavenger hunt on Black Friday to encourage visitors and residents to shop local for the holidays. Every Monday we have a raffle drawing for a range of prizes donated by our participating business, which are listed at esteschamber.org/scavenger-hunt.
“Every purchase we make from a local business is a vote for the survival of our economy,” said Chamber Executive Director Donna Carlson. “We’re doing everything we can to be safe and to let our neighboring communities know that even though we’re at Level Red, the mandate was written to allow us to support commerce.”
The scavenger hunt includes 35 businesses across town. While the initiative is created to stimulate shopping across town, participants do not have to enter the store to play.
The response has been encouraging:
"We had fun pursuing the scavenger hunt and found a few businesses we didn’t know about. Thanks for the fun!"
"My family and I came up on Friday night and did your scavenger hunt and it was a blast! Thank you for a fun time!"
"Thank you so much for planning this year’s scavenger hunt. Our family lives in Estes and are part of a couple of businesses here, but it feels like we rarely have time to explore in our hometown anymore. Thank you for putting this together. It was lots of fun!"
"We did the scavenger hunt this morning with our family and had so much fun, complete with treats at two of our stops! Thank you to the chamber for coordinating such a fun game for our town!"
We have two weeks and two more drawings left. Please share with friends locally and in neighboring communities that they can access more details and their game card online at esteschamber.org/scavenger-hunt. To inspire Christmas shopping ideas, the chamber is also hosting a video series called Annaka’s Christmas List on the Shop Estes Park Facebook page at www.facebook.com/shopestespark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.