As a step to help the community begin to safely reopen, the Town has enacted an emergency ordinance requiring the use of face coverings by everyone in public areas of any business within Estes Park town limits -- including employees, vendors and customers. The ordinance is in effect through June 10.
Businesses are responsible for ensuring these requirements. To support businesses in educating their customers, the Town of Estes Park offers printable flyers/signage at www.estes.org/covid-19, and printed copies in the western vestibule entrance to Town Hall/Police Department, 170 MacGregor Ave. Materials are available in English and Spanish. Estes Park Police officers will be present downtown to assist with public education and enforcement.
The Town's ordinance also requires the use of facial coverings when outdoors in the Commercial Downtown zoning district. Outdoor signage will be deployed this week.
The Commercial Downtown zoning district includes Elkhorn Avenue, Moraine Avenue, and side streets including but not limited to MacGregor Avenue, Park Lane, Virginia Avenue, Weist Drive, Cleave Street, West Riverside Drive, Ivy Street, and all parks located downtown including the Riverwalk, Tregent Park, Bond Park, George Hix Riverside Plaza, and outdoor spaces at the Estes Park Visitor Center. View a map of the Commercial Downtown district at https://estespark.maps.arcgis.com/apps/SimpleViewer/index.html?appid=0c6e1d9944ee4cec92cb8aca4fb090dc and via www.estes.org/maps.
View the complete Town of Estes Park face covering ordinance 07-20 at https://drive.google.com/open?id=1-sItqZRriV4omGMbNc5vqM7EoM_KPYNh
and via www.estes.org/covid-19.
