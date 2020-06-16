The Town of Estes Park is pleased to announce the “Estes Park Embrace the Views” program. This program is designed to help restaurant and retail business owners within Town limits extend their businesses into nearby outdoor spaces by permit from the Town. The program is intended to augment business viability during the COVID-19 pandemic and necessary distancing precautions. Applications and complete details are available at www.estes.org/outdoordiningandretail
Estes Park restaurants and retail businesses can increase their capacity by applying to use the public sidewalks, parks and private parking areas adjacent to their business locations between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily. Joint applications of partnering businesses are encouraged. An additional application is required for businesses that serve alcohol.
Expanded permits to use the right of way will be issued until Sept. 12, 2020, and could be extended later into the fall by an order from the Governor’s office or public health department. The Town of Estes Park encourages businesses to think creatively to make this a welcoming and fun experience for customers, while maintaining pandemic safety precautions. For more information, visit www.estes.org/outdoordiningandretail or contact the Town Clerk’s office at townclerk@estes.org or 970-577-4777.
