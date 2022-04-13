Every Wednesday, from 11a.m. until the food runs out, Rocky Mountain Deli has a fundraiser benefitting Ukraine. Iryna Irklliienko (owner), Irina Lekhno, and Natasha Pleshkova provide traditional Ukrainian cuisine. There is no set price – you provide a donation. The menu varies weekly. Rocky Mountain Deli is located between Key Bank and Village Pizza in Lower Stanley Village.
Natasha’s Mother, Tamara, a retired school teacher, has chosen to stay in her home in the Kirovograd Region in Central Ukraine rather than to go to safety. Her home has become a stop for refugees escaping to the East for the safety of surrounding countries. Recently, because of donations from Estes Park, Tamara has provided needed anti-seizure medicine to a man, heart medicine to another, $1,000 to keep the power on in a regional hospital, groceries for soldiers, and money to help several elderly individuals, who are no longer receiving their government checks. There is such a huge need! For pictures of a few of the recipients, go to Facebook at UkrainiansofNorthernColorado.
(0) comments
