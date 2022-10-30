Crossroads Celebrates 40th Anniversary

By: Brian Schaffer
A couple weeks ago, we were able to save the day for a single mom who was searching for a better place to start a new life. Our Client Advocate, Jess Borries, worked tirelessly with this young mother to make sure all the details were taken care of. Here’s a nice note we received from her:
“I have my own place! I have to make a list of things I need (gosh you just don't even realize how many things are necessities). All I have is clothes. This is the first time I am doing it on "my own" and can't wait to get on my feet! I have a safe haven that is now mine thanks to you and everyone at Crossroads. You all have literally be such a God send for me.
Yes, food and coats for my kids would be wonderful! I will be moving what I have into the apartment starting Monday. I do have enough food for them for this weekend, but could use some help for next week.
Thank you SOOOO MUCH again! Everyone at Crossroads is wonderful and I'm so thankful that we have such amazing, caring, incredible people in our small community.”
This is what we do! We meet people at their need and help them to get to a better place.
The last few weeks have been jam-packed with purposeful activity and we’re energized by the results we’re seeing. On October 12th we finally moved into our new building! We are so excited to begin expanding our programs to better serve our neighbors.
If you missed our 40th Anniversary celebration and Open House last Friday, then you’re invited to come by anytime to get a tour of new place. We would love to show you around!
