Did you know Coloradans use an estimated 4.6 million single-use plastic bags every day? Plastic bags are produced from non-renewable resources and are very difficult to recycle. A new statewide law in Colorado, the “Plastic Pollution Reduction Act,” will impose a 10-cent fee for each single-use bag on Jan. 1, 2023. Customers can avoid the fee by bringing their own reusable bags to the store.
Colorado Law - Plastic Pollution Reduction Act
Jan. 1, 2023: This Colorado law requires businesses with more than three locations in Colorado to collect a 10-cent fee on single-use plastic and paper bags at:
Grocery stores and supermarkets
Convenience stores
Liquor stores
Retailers
Other stores that provide plastic bags
Including any self-checkout and delivery services
Jan. 1, 2024: Colorado law will ban single-use plastic bags at most stores and expanded polystyrene foam takeout containers (more commonly known as Styrofoam) at restaurants.
Per a Colorado law passed in 2021, stores and retail food establishments, with more than three locations in Colorado, will be required to charge customers a $0.10 fee for each single-use plastic and paper bag used at the point of sale starting on January 1, 2023. Businesses will retain four cents of the fee to cover the costs of administration and compliance while six cents is to be remitted to the local government on a quarterly basis.
For applicable businesses within town limits, the returns will be submitted to the Town of Estes Park at least on a quarterly basis. A monthly option is also provided for businesses who wish to submit on a more frequent basis, such as for businesses that file monthly sales tax returns. Learn more at www.estes.org/bagfee.
